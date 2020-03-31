LOCAL COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE NEWS OUTLETS NATIONWIDE

Arkansas Times (Arkansas)

This directive does not apply to businesses, manufacturers, construction companies, places of worship, the Arkansas General Assembly, municipal or county governing bodies, or the judiciary; however, these entities are advised to limit person-to-person contact and maintain appropriate social distancing of at least six (6) feet to prevent the spread of this virus.

Austin Chronicle (Texas)

Paid Sick Leave

JuiceLand Offers paid sick leave to employees. Open for pickup.

L’Oca d’Oro L’Oco d’Oro has expanded paid leave for employees, and offers access to a primary care doctor. The restaurant remains open for pickup and delivery.

The Soup Peddler The Soup Peddler remains open for pickup and delivery, and is still managing to offer unlimited paid sick days to employees (practically unheard-of in the restaurant industry).

Chicago Reader (Illinois)

Wedding photographer AJ Abelman runs her own one-woman business, and a majority of her income comes from weddings booked between April and October. (Full disclosure: she is a close friend.) This year, eight of her clients have weddings that have been postponed or canceled because of COVID concerns so far, and if those couples don’t rebook she anticipates losing at least $30,000.

City Beat (Ohio)

“But we need to do more,” she said. “We are buying time. The further we spread out the infection, the more time hospitals have to equip themselves.”

Cleveland Scene (Ohio)

Economists have offered varying predictions for the overall toll the pandemic could take on the U.S. economy, forecasting unemployment could rise to between 10 and 30 percent due to the spread of the virus.

Coachella Valley Independent (California)

I realize I am writing this with a particular experience—that of a bartender in Palm Springs. I understand that a pool server at a hotel or at a breakfast spot, or a bartender closer to the event grounds, may have a very different experience. Nevertheless, I believe that the move of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to October should be a permanent thing. It would be better for the whole Coachella Valley—and festival-goers, too.

Creative Loafing (Florida)

Rodney Howard-Browne, a Tampa megachurch pastor who has already said he’ll cure coronavirus just like he did with Zika, says he will continue holding services at his church during the coronavirus pandemic because his church is very sterile..Howard-Browne, who routinely peddles wildly stupid conspiracy theories like how the Vegas shooting of 2017 was a false flag operation, and that chemtrails and weather manipulation are real, was one of a handful of evangelical pastors who famously prayed over Trump in the Oval Office. .

DigBoston (Massachusetts)

Wendy is a member of the Local 32BJ branch of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). She explains that, thanks to the union, they now earn more ($20 an hour) than before and have some benefits, but says it is still a job where one lives paycheck to paycheck. “An hour worked, that’s a paid hour. If we do not work, we aren’t paid. This is the main reason we must come to work. We cannot afford to stop working.”

Erie Reader (Pennsylvania)

Kelly was not in Washington, D.C. for the recent House vote on the third coronavirus relief package which Trump signed into law on March 27. “Had he been present, he would have voted in favor of the CARES Act,” Kelly’s website noted.

Eugene Weekly (Oregon)

Teachers spent the first week working through some of the challenges, but they were all prepared and used to delivering some instruction online, Watkins says. Teachers in Marcola already have their classroom materials and assignments set up in Google Classroom — an online tool that allows students to access each class in the Cloud.

Gambit Weekly (Louisiana)

Blitzer quizzed Cantrell repeatedly about not canceling Mardi Gras and whether she regretted not doing so. She responded that she had seen “no red flags” from the feds expressly warning the city to call off Mardi Gras. Cantrell cast blame, indirectly, at President Donald Trump, who played down the significance of the pandemic even after Mardi Gras. “When it’s not taken seriously on the federal level, it’s very difficult to transcend down to the local level in making these decisions,” she said.

Icepeople (Svalbard)

“Right know I do not know all details are of how these benefits will be handled and provided, but like all the measurements done these days I expect there will be more details later on,” Terje Aunevik, a council member and head of the Svalbard Business Association, stated in an online interview. “In my point of view there should not be any difference for freelancers/self-employees compared to people with regular working contracts.”

INDY Week (North Carolina)

After that, you won’t be allowed to leave the home except for “essential activities.” These include trips to pick up food or use services, to exercise or go outside, and medical care. Essential jobs—like journalism—will be allowed to continue without any necessary permits.

Inlander (Washington)

“As of today at our stores, we’re going to suspend the use of reusable bags,” Rosauers CEO Jeff Philipps said at a Spokane Regional Health District press conference this morning. “I think there’s some concern by some that those bags may have viruses that are being brought from home. So we’re going to suspend that practice.”

Isthmus (Wisconsin)

No doubt, the administrators of both facilities have their hands full dealing with their large populations of highly vulnerable residents. But as the number of state COVID-19 cases continues to climb, it may make sense to get them the extra help they need to look into converting some of these buildings to emergency use…There seems to be no sign of that happening…Perhaps there should be.

Jackson Free Press (Mississippi)

“We’ve got to get more testing. … We’ve got to have enough space to be able to test our first responders, our paramedics, our police officers, our firemen, because all of those people are still working,” Priester said.

Lansing City Pulse (Michigan)

“The Ingham County order takes effect March 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. and requires all essential services and businesses to take the following actions to protect their workers and the entire community.

Screen everyone. Check employees for fever or other symptoms if they will enter facilities or buildings.

Maintain 6 feet of distance between people whenever possible.

Post this order at facility entrances.

LEO Weekly (Kentucky)

“Given that my wife and I had traveled extensively during the weeks prior to COVID-19 social distancing practices, and that I am at a higher risk for serious complications from the virus due to having part of my lung removed seven months ago, I took a COVID-19 test when I arrived in D.C. last Monday. I felt that it was highly unlikely that I was positive since I have had no symptoms of the illness, nor have I had contact with anyone who has either tested positive for the virus or been sick.

Little Village (Iowa)

It’s not surprising that Reynolds would attempt to use her expanded executive powers during the COVID-19 to sharply limit abortions. The governor has consistently said throughout her political career that ending abortion in the state is a top priority.

Memphis Flyer (Tennessee)

“I am sending hundreds of letters to out-of-custody defendants telling them we’ve reviewed their case and are dismissing their case and that you do not need to come back to court,” Weirich said. “If you get a letter like this, it is not a joke.”

Monterey County NOW (California)

Third, even if you’ve never called the Y for help, call if you need to. They have a 24/7 crisis line (831-757-1001) where someone will make referrals to services.

Orlando Weekly (Florida)

Restaurants are no more likely to give you coronavirus than they were to give you food poisoning a month ago. In fact, due to heightened awareness of hand-washing and other COVID-19 prevention steps, restaurants that already followed food-safety standards are arguably safer than ever before.

Pittsburgh City Paper (Pennsylvania)

Typically there are about 2,000 inmates housed in the Allegheny County Jail on a given day. These changes have reduced the jail’s population by about 25% so far. On March 19, about 190 inmates had been approved for release.

Pittsburgh Current (Pennsylvania)

What’s more, the risks of spreading COVID-19 — coupled with the restrictions that public officials have put in place to contain it — are preventing social workers from entering homes to investigate abuse claims, they said.

Random Lengths News (California)

One source who attended the party, who wished to remain anonymous, told RLnews that the majority of people in attendance, most of whom were Republicans, ignored the directives about hand shaking, hugging and were in active denial of precautionary measures.

The Reader (Nebraska)

The man in his 50’s had contact with an infected person out of state and was quarantined at his home since March 11, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The River (New York)

“If nothing else, I want people to understand our food-supply chain is working,” says Eric Ooms, co-owner of A. Ooms and Sons Dairy in Valatie. “Even if the grocery store doesn’t have the pasta you’re looking for, the supply chain is working.”

Rochester City Newspaper (New York)

In letters to bike shops that inquired about their standing under the executive order, the state clarified that their repair operations were, in fact, essential. The same letter also made clear, however, that salespeople were not and that bike shops were prohibited from allowing customers to browse their stock or get fitted for bikes.

Sacramento News & Review (California)

However, the Sacramento city attorney’s office informed Steinberg at the meeting that it needed more time to complete its legal research. District 3 Councilman Jeff Harris mentioned he’d received a letter outlining concerns from the Sacramento Association of Realtors about banning evictions. Without elaborating, Harris asked city attorneys to read it while they were finishing their research.

Santa Fe Reporter (New Mexico)

Hear from college students whose futures are seemingly on hold. Mandolin Eisenberg and KUNM’s Taylor Velazquez tell us about their experiences. (And after their interviews, host Khalil Ekulona is ready to vote for either one for US prez should they run.) We also hear from National Native News anchor and New Mexico PBS correspondent Antonia Gonzales about challenges students on tribal lands are facing in trying to get their educations online. And Dr. Stephanie McIver, the counseling director for Student Health and Counseling at UNM, talks about being easy with yourself as you make sense of the pandemic’s impacts on your life.

Santa Barbara Independent (California)

The K-12 schools and colleges accounted for approximately one-third of MTD’s ridership. Blackerby said that the past week’s ridership reflected that percentage. She estimated that on a typical Monday, there are about 24,000 riders. This past Monday there were only about 8,000.

Seven Days (Vermont)

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov, states, “At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19.”

SLO New Times (California)

A lot of nurses are reusing face masks for multiple days, wearing bandanas or scarves to work, or going without, Kelley said.

Source Weekly (Oregon)

“Stubblefield told the officer that he had COVID-19 and then began spitting and breathing on the officer. The officer stopped the car, exited, and waited for back-up officers to arrive. When the back-up officers arrived, they placed Stubblefield in a WRAP restraint device with a spit mask. Once at the jail, jail staff determined that Stubblefield should be transported to St. Charles Hospital. During the transport to the hospital, Mr. Stubblefield was not in a WRAP because he had calmed down. However, it is alleged that Stubblefield again intentionally blew air on the officer, and that he also intentionally coughed on the officer.”

The Stranger (Washington)

The group behind rentstrike.noblogs.org has been pasting pretty posters all over town calling for a strike in Seattle. On their blog, they list some barebones instructions for organizing strikes in individual buildings, provide a few letter templates to help toward that end, and link to a legal resource for people struggling to pay due to COVID-19 closures.

Toledo City Paper (Ohio)

Engage the grandchildren: With school closed for the time being, your children could help an older adult learn something new about today’s technology, whether it be a laptop or a TV remote. Or they might send emails to grandparents or elderly neighbors to chat about what they’re doing, or ask them to participate online in virtual classrooms, symphonies or museums. Best of all: Your children could use this time to record some family history.

Triad City Beat (North Carolina)

One concern with the anticipated increase in mail-in ballots is the potential for increased voter fraud.

Volume One (Michigan)

Through its new “Dear Diary” project, the Chippewa Valley Museum is challenging Chippewa Valley residents to keep diaries during this historic time, when COVID-driven social distancing and the statewide “Safer at Home” order have given us both interesting experiences and a little more time on our hands than usual. Here’s what museum director Carrie Ronnander has to say: “Diaries can sweep us into a world that we never saw, marvel at how different things were ‘back then,’ and reflect on how some things never really seem to change. … Dear Diary is for you and the young people you know. We’re asking children and teens, and you, to keep a daily diary while you are at home, then share these diaries with the Chippewa Valley Museum. These stories will be kept in our archive, available for researchers for generations to come. All submitted diaries will be entered to win one of three prizes.

Washington City Paper (Washington, DC)

Defense attorneys are asking judges to release inmates sitting in jail who are awaiting trials, and the D.C. Superior Court issued an order earlier this week outlining the criteria judges are likely to consider: The inmate’s age, health, and alleged crime are at the top of that list. Although D.C. police continue to arrest alleged criminals, they now have greater discretion to issue a citation rather than haul a person in to jail for certain minor offenses.

Willamette Week (Oregon )

“You can feel your body breaking down,” says Olmos, 37. “Nobody wants to work that much. But at the same time, we kind of have to. Somebody’s got to ship that stuff out. People are freaking out. It’s got to get done.”…In the past six weeks, he’s seen the inventory of different items fluctuate as Oregonians hunkered down. “For the first couple of days, it was all toilet paper,” says Sieckmann. “Then, for the next couple of days, it was canned goods. Now we got a lot of [demand for] cat litter.”