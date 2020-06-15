DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PART 12)

Written by Filed Under: Comics, COVID

Cagen Luse

Cagen Luse is a visual artist and entrepreneur. He is the artist and author of LunchTime ComiX, (@lunchtimecomix) a comic series about life, love, family, and the issues people of color face in today's world. Episodes of the series have been published in the local Alt-weekly DIG Boston and various social media platforms. He also runs his own business, 950design, (950design.com) that produces hand-made items such as t-shirts, art prints, buttons, and note cards featuring his original art work. Cagen is also the co-host of Comics in Color (comicsincolor.org) a monthly meet-up of enthusiasts, artists, and writers of comics by and about people of color.

More from author

Filed Under: Comics, COVID Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston

PHOTOS & RECAP: WHITE COATS RALLY FOR BLACK LIVES IN BACK BAY

Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Boston

PHOTOS & RECAP: BOSTON TRANS RESISTANCE VIGIL AND MARCH DRAWS THOUSANDS

Police commissioner Branville G. Bard Jr. takes the dais Sunday at a Black Lives Matter protest on Cambridge Common. Photo by Marc Levy, Cambridge Day.

CAMBRIDGE POLS, POLICE COMMISSIONER MELT DOWN OVER BLM DEBATE

DigBoston and BINJ logos in spotlights on sky over Boston skyline

EDITORIAL: THREE YEARS OF DIGBOSTON, FIVE OF BINJ

Christopher Columbus Boston

BEHOLD THE BEHEADED: BOSTONIANS GIVE COLUMBUS SEND-OFF HE DESERVES

Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter

PHOTOS & RECAP: “GET OFF OUR NECKS!” CARAVAN ROLLS FROM SALEM TO LYNN