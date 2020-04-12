DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 1-3)

Written by Filed Under: Comics, COVID

covid comics

coronavirus comics

coronavirus comics

Cagen Luse

Cagen Luse is a visual artist and entrepreneur. He is the artist and author of LunchTime ComiX, (@lunchtimecomix) a comic series about life, love, family, and the issues people of color face in today's world. Episodes of the series have been published in the local Alt-weekly DIG Boston and various social media platforms. He also runs his own business, 950design, (950design.com) that produces hand-made items such as t-shirts, art prints, buttons, and note cards featuring his original art work. Cagen is also the co-host of Comics in Color (comicsincolor.org) a monthly meet-up of enthusiasts, artists, and writers of comics by and about people of color.

More from author
    This author does not have any more posts.

Filed Under: Comics, COVID Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.10.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.10.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

A Dorm on Harvard Yard. Photo by greger.ravik.

CAMBRIDGE PLAN TO WAREHOUSE HOMELESS COULD SPARK COVID OUTBREAK

Via Boston Area Mask Initiative

GUARD YOUR GRILL: MAIL-ORDER MASK MAKERS HAVE MASS COVERED DURING COVID CRISIS

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.8.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Photo by Lucas P. Raagas.

AUDIO: DRASTIC RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES DEMAND FOR FOOD AID

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.5.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE