MASS AUDUBON HOLDS TWO SEA-CENTRIC WORKSHOPS WITH A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater and their community partner explore the themes behind the production “Ocean Filibuster”

The new music-theater performance “Ocean Filibuster” navigates the topic of protecting the Earth’s oceans, and Mass Audubon will be holding two workshops to further raise awareness about the wildlife that live in the sea. “Understanding and Protecting Coastal Habitats” will take place on March 11, while “Sea Turtle Rescue and How Beachgoers Can Help Coastal Wildlife” will happen on March 15. American Repertory Theater offers a description of what these two events will be like:

Understanding and Protecting Coastal Habitats:

“Our connection to the coast has profoundly influenced Massachusetts’ history. In this virtual program, we will celebrate the components, creatures, and relationships that make our coastline vibrant, fascinating, essential, and awe-inspiring. You’ll learn about the ecology of several different coastal habitats including mud flats, salt marshes, and dunes, and the plants and animals uniquely adapted to live there. What’s more, unique aspects of coastal habitats are essential for keeping seaside communities safe from extreme weather events, flooding, and other climate-related impacts. We will introduce various tools and solutions available to help protect these habitats, and the wildlife and people who depend on them.”

Sea Turtle Rescue and How Beachgoers Can Help Coastal Wildlife:

“In late fall, sea turtles that have lingered in Cape Cod Bay succumb to dropping water temperatures, become cold-stunned, and wash ashore on bayside beaches. Since the 1970s, Mass Audubon staff and volunteers have rescued thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles. Learn about the four species of sea turtles found in the waters of Massachusetts, learn why they cold-stun, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the rescue process. In addition to helping rescue cold-stunned turtles, beachgoers can also protect nesting shorebirds like piping plovers. Learn what everyone can do to help protect all the amazing and vulnerable wildlife populations found on our coast.”