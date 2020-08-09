MUSIC NOTES: REKS RETURNS W/ EVIDENCE, STATIK SELEKTAH, PHAROAHE MONCH

Hip-hop artists aren’t known for their humility, but ask any Boston spitter if they’d like to mess with Reks, and they will reject the offer. The globally renowned Lawrence-bred lyricist sometimes disappears, and as usual, this time he returned with notebooks full of mesmerizing rhymes.

The lead single off of his upcoming T.H.I.N.G.S. project, “Legacy Driven,” produced by Cali icon Evidence, finds Reks brilliantly reflecting on the current state of disaster over a bed of horns. Next up, this week he drops the Statik Selektah-produced track “The Complex,” which features the god MC himself Pharoahe Monch.