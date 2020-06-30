DigBoston

PHOTO RECAP: WHITE NATIONALISTS BACK THE BLUE IN BOSTON

A small group of pro-police demonstrators rallied outside of the State House in Boston on Saturday. Outnumbered by counter-protesters, the Blue Lives Matter brigade, organized by the contemptible Super Happy Fun America that was behind last year’s Boston Straight Pride parade stunt, included members of white nationalist groups, guys wearing shirts that said “Nationalist Social Club,” and one person holding a black sun Nazi flag. Following the rally, counter-protesters aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement gathered on Boston City Hall Plaza. -Dig editors

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

