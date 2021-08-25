PROJECT MISIK: IN A SOMERVILLE YARD

A production by Project Misik brings this concept to Somerville neighborhoods

3 outdoor performances will be held at the Blessing of the Bay Boathouse Park, featuring live music. The artists who will be playing are Solomon Murungu, showcasing the mbira, Harrison Tei, teaching Ghanaian drum & dance, Peniel Guerrier, a Haitian drummer and dancer, and Becky Bass playing a steel pan. The summer series showcases music and dance from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago. The events will be divided into two parts, a one hour workshop of learning the history of the instruments and music, followed by hands-on instruction. During the pandemic, the Somerville Arts Council issued a grant program to support the BIPOC community. Zili Misik was a recipient.

Location: Blessing of the Bay Boathouse Park, 32 Shore Drive, Somerville

