PROJECT MISIK: IN A SOMERVILLE YARD

A production by Project Misik brings this concept to Somerville neighborhoods

3 outdoor performances will be held at the Blessing of the Bay Boathouse Park, featuring live music. The artists who will be playing are Solomon Murungu, showcasing the mbira, Harrison Tei, teaching Ghanaian drum & dance, Peniel Guerrier, a Haitian drummer and dancer, and Becky Bass playing a steel pan. The summer series showcases music and dance from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago. The events will be divided into two parts, a one hour workshop of learning the history of the instruments and music, followed by hands-on instruction. During the pandemic, the Somerville Arts Council issued a grant program to support the BIPOC community. Zili Misik was a recipient.

Location: Blessing of the Bay Boathouse Park, 32 Shore Drive, Somerville

Dates and Time:

  • Wednesday, Aug 25th, 6-8pm (RD 8/26), featuring: Peniel Guerrier
  • Wednesday, Sept 1st, 6-8pm (RD 9/2), featuring: Becky Bass
  • Saturday, September 11th, 1-6pm (RD 9/12)

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

