QUICK HITS: “SANTA MONICA” BY DUTCH REBELLE X KING FIYA

Money Dreaming + Rebel Diaries = Money Diaries

We are absolutely loving the spit out of “Santa Monica,” the latest hard-slapping collaboration between Boston rhymers Dutch ReBelle and King Fiya. The two first linked on the single “Q.O.Q.” in 2021, and have since announced a joint project together titled Money Diaries (“Money” as in Fiya’s Money Dreaming release, and “Diaries” as in the former’s Rebel Diaries).

The first single and video off that upcoming EP, “Santa Monica” screams winner from beginning to finish, a properly screwed-down anthemic service fit for trap fans as well as heads looking for challenging lyrics and multisyllabic bookends. Humbeats furnishes a track that any MC on either side of the commercial divide would love to beat up, and Boston should be happy it was not exported (at least for the most part; the video was shot in Cali, per the song’s title).

Longtime Hub hip-hop appreciators already know Dutch is an ace with a fast fiery flow. Fiya complements her righteously with his nonchalant smoothness, making for pure entertainment when they pass the mic back and forth.

The magic these two are making may have some industry watchers wondering why there aren’t more male-female teams making noise—around these parts, or elsewhere for that matter. There may be a point there, but for now we might as well make room for Dutch and Fiya, who are comfortable enough in that lane to make music that will likely inspire others to follow their lead.