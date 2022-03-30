“THE CHINATOWN TOUR” RAP SHOW

A free performance at Chinatown’s Pao Arts Center
Pao Arts Center will be holding a rap show, “The Chinatown Tour,” on April 15, beginning at 7 p.m., with free admission. Rapper and activist Jason Chu will be joined by rapper/singer Alan Z and rapper/Fulbright scholar Jamel “MC Tingbudong” Mims for a high energy performance “highlighting Asian American history and the ongoing connections and cultural solidarity between Asian and Black communities.” Chu and Alan Z will be presenting their new project, “Face Value,” which explores Asian American strength and pride rooted in over 170 years of history and community. Mims will share “Viral 001,” a multimedia conversation between China and Black America.
Chu described his excitement about the upcoming rap show:
Register for the event here.