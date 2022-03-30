“THE CHINATOWN TOUR” RAP SHOW

A free performance at Chinatown’s Pao Arts Center

Pao Arts Center will be holding a rap show, “The Chinatown Tour,” on April 15, beginning at 7 p.m., with free admission. Rapper and activist Jason Chu will be joined by rapper/singer Alan Z and rapper/Fulbright scholar Jamel “MC Tingbudong” Mims for a high energy performance “highlighting Asian American history and the ongoing connections and cultural solidarity between Asian and Black communities.” Chu and Alan Z will be presenting their new project, “Face Value,” which explores Asian American strength and pride rooted in over 170 years of history and community. Mims will share “Viral 001,” a multimedia conversation between China and Black America.

Chu described his excitement about the upcoming rap show:

“As a Chinese American rapper, I’m proudly Asian American, and proudly rooted in hip hop culture and community. I’m excited to be coming to Pao Arts Center in the heart of Boston ’s Chinatown with Alan Z and Jamel “MC Tingbudong” Mims to show what can happen when artists know our roots and the power of our solidarity. The Chinatown Tour is inspired by the ways communities overlap and build together: from Alan and my ‘Face Value’ album , drawing from 170+ years of Asian American history, to Jamel’s ‘Viral 001’ EP exploring the ties between China and Black America. We’re hitting the road to declare that we won’t be pitted against each other, but instead present a united front to fight for each other’s dignity and liberation.”

Register for the event here.