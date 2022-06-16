The Dig Interview: “Retired Larry Bird” Mo Welch

“Back then I had to chug beers before my set, because I was so nervous. Now I only do that after the show”

Standup comedian, cartoonist, and author Mo Welch will perform at Laugh Boston on Tuesday, June 21. We spoke ahead of the show about comedy and cartoons, naturally …

What are you most excited about being on tour? How has it been so far?

I’m just excited to connect with strangers after only connecting with my family for the last couple years. They are sick of my jokes.

Tour has been amazing. I love eating garbage on the road. I’m bringing my most talented friend Alana Johnston. She’s performing music and comedy, it’s way better than that sounds.

You are a standup comedian, author, and cartoonist. Tell me a little bit about how you got started with all of this.

I started as a cartoonist for my school paper and then moved on to standup. After falling into a depression (look how fun I am!) I started drawing again. Now I’ve managed to combine all of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Welch (@momowelch)

What does your standup look like?

It’s all pretty much based in reality. I’m trying to genuinely express my beef with society. A journalist once said I was “deadpan and not in a hurry” and I feel like that’s accurate.

When/where was your first standup show?

In Denver in 2008 or 2009. It’s all a blur. Back then I had to chug beers before my set, because I was so nervous. Now I only do that after the show. People evolve.

What are your thoughts going into this show on Tuesday, June 21?

Boston is one of my favorite cities to perform in. I went on my first tour in 2011 and we came through Boston. I’m pretty sure I was heckled. But still, I keep coming back. It’s the best and I’m not just saying that to sell tickets.

I’ve also been performing as “retired Larry Bird” for a decade and I’m thinking about bringing him out. Win or lose.

Mo Welch at Laugh Boston