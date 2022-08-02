Upcoming TeeHC Open Promises Doubly Green Golf Outing and More

“Everyone from dispensaries and ancillary businesses to influencers and individual players will be invited to play some golf, participate in some interactive activities, and network with some of the best, most creative minds in the industry.”

As our friends from Boston Cannabis Week have demonstrated over the past couple of years with their successful sold-out golf outings, the sport which once had little more obvious overlap with cannabis than via stoner references in Caddyshack is now somewhat accepted by the culture. And I can vouch that it’s not merely the suit-and-tie set that you might imagine; perhaps it’s thanks to all the great golf video games over the years, but there are certainly a lot of green heads out on the green these days.

Of course, that’s just me riffing on the thoughts that entered my cloud upon learning about the upcoming TeeHC Open in Grafton in September. I threw a bunch of questions at Seth Worby of the organizing Cannabis Creative to see what they really have in store …

Tell us about this whole idea and where it came from. I assume there was golf and weed involved.

Isn’t that where all good ideas come from?

When I started Cannabis Creative, I wanted to bring people together to help each other out. After becoming well-established in the industry, I noticed that it wasn’t just my team that was becoming burnt out by traditional trade shows – others feel the same way.

With the TeeHC Open, we’re giving people in the industry an opportunity to make their own seat at the table and set the terms for their next big project – all while having real fun.

How exactly will the event work?

The event is invite-only, so we’ll be intentionally curating a space of true changemakers. Everyone from dispensaries and ancillary businesses to influencers and individual players will be invited to play some golf, participate in some interactive activities, and network with some of the best, most creative minds in the industry.

You’ll get to choose what type of experience you want to have and follow a set schedule for the day based on your preference – so everyone will get to enjoy the day and meet like-minded people.

If you want more details on the fun stuff we have going on, we’ll just have to see you there!

Five years ago, when the dispensary business was first happening, a lot of people on the money side were at least told by so-called consultants that they should avoid getting involved with active cannabis consumers. It seems that trend has changed. Where does an event like this fit in?

Trade shows were an important part of the cannabis industry establishing itself as a legitimate sector of business. Now that we’ve done that, an event like the TeeHC Open is going to be a stepping stone that allows us to showcase the creativity in this industry.

Brand professionals are way more sophisticated compared to our early, sterile, medical-only days. It’s time to enjoy what’s ahead of us and make active strides to dismantle the stigma around cannabis through professional, yet exciting events and projects.

Let’s say I’m getting my golf bag ready for your event. I have my clubs, a few cans of infused seltzer in my cooler perhaps, and what else should I be bringing?

You’ve already got a good start. All we ask is our attendees come ready to have a good time. This event is so much more than just networking; we’re creating real, meaningful relationships and friendships out on that golf course. Bring the energy – and you won’t be disappointed.

What’s the future hold for your brands and these events? Will you be having them more regularly? Perhaps a tennis or pickleball outing for those of us who don’t golf?

Well, the good news is that if you don’t golf, we will still have plenty of fun activities for you. In fact, we have an entire schedule for off-course attendees, including jeopardy, stoned yoga, and more.

As for the future, this is not the first time Cannabis Creative and Joint Venture & Co. are teaming up – and it certainly won’t be the last. An event like this is going to open the doors of possibility.

Our industry is full of creative people that want to have fun. Stuffy, corporate-style trade shows don’t make sense, so we’re excited to see how people receive the TeeHC Open and hope to keep holding it annually.

teehcopen.com