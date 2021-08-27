Dig Bos

“WALKING IT OFF” SOCIAL TO TAKE PLACE IN CHINATOWN

The event is meant to support individuals from API communities

Join the API Arts Network in listening, enjoying, and discussing “Walking It Off” by Rosanna Yamagiwa Alfaro and Directed by Michelle Aguillon, part of the Greenway Walking Plays series developed by Lyric Stage Company of Boston and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. The event will take place August 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees will meet at the Chinatown Gate, walk a route together, and finish up at Dewy Square to mix and mingle.  Masks are required for the time together.

Event Schedule:
6PM Meet and depart from Chinatown Gate
6:30PM Gather at Dewy Square for a discussion with Playwright Rosanna Yamagiwa Alfaro!

About the Play: While walking home after dim sum, the elderly Kenzo and his daughter Sally reminisce about his wife, discuss the increasing crimes against Asian-Americans, and question whether or not it’s time for a major change.

