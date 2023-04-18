What different forms of casino bonuses exist on today’s platforms?

Even if the bonuses on offer are far from being the most important aspect of a casino, it is something that many players appreciate and enjoy. Getting a sum of money one can use at the start of one’s patronage with a gambling platform, regardless of whether it’s poker, casino games, or betting, is something that gives a small but nice boost to one’s account.

But for someone with a little less experience in the world of gambling, understanding what the different bonuses are and how they work is something that can be easier said than done. In this text, we’re therefore going to provide a brief rundown of the most common forms. We’re not going to be recommending any specific betting platforms that one can turn to, but for those interested in learning more about different platforms and where to get casino bonuses by clicking on the link.

Welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are by far the most basic form of bonus that’s available through online casinos and is starting to become more and more phased out in favor of other variants of bonuses. This bonus is awarded to new customers with a gambling website and is typically given when the person in question makes an account with the platform and deposits money for the first time. This bonus is typically set at a fixed amount, but this can change from platform to platform. Welcome bonuses are smooth and fast, even if they don’t give the player many chances to impact how the bonus works. However, the money that’s awarded can typically be used in whatever way the

player sees fit or feels like on the platform.

Deposit bonuses

Deposit bonuses work in a similar fashion to welcome bonuses, but can give the player some options in terms of how much money they receive from the bonus in question. Deposit bonuses tend to work in the manner that the casino in question gives the player an amount of money similar to what they deposit. Sometimes the platform doubles or triples the money, but this also changes from platform to platform. Deposit bonuses have started to become a real favorite amongst many gamblers as they can give a larger sum of money to use when one is getting started compared to a fixed sum given as a welcome bonus.

Free spins

Free spins are a modern form of casino bonus that has become very commonplace at many casinos. Free spins, as the name suggests, give the player free rounds to utilize in popular games such as video slots and roulette. Free spins are often combined with other forms of bonuses as a way to give the player an even more generous offering for the start of their customer and gambling experience. Free spins are most commonly utilized at casinos but can be found at gambling platforms as well, but usually under a different name with them only being available for certain sporting events.