MIRA Coalition will host the virtual event

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA) will hold its 26th annual Immigrants’ Day at the State House on March 29, at 10 a.m. The event will be streamed online via Zoom. After speakers present remarks, all will be able to join regional roundtable breakout sessions with legislators, co-hosted by MIRA member organizations. During the sessions, “advocates will highlight shared legislative and budget priorities.” A list of the speakers is included below:

Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Ronald J. Mariano

State Senator Adam Gomez

State Representative Carlos González

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Beth Huang, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Voter Table

Lenita Reason, Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center, and Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, Political Coordinator of 32BJ SEIU

Daniel Pereira, a spokesperson for MIRA, commented on what this year’s event will be like:

“MIRA’s annual advocacy day, ‘Immigrants’ Day at the State House.’ has historically brought anywhere from 500 to 1,000 participants to the State House annually, making it one of the largest such events in Massachusetts. The theme of this year’s virtual event is “Celebrating the Victories of Immigrant Communities,” which we can see in the efforts of Driving Families Forward campaign and subsequent successful House vote, a successful Redistricting campaign where MIRA partnered with with the Drawing Democracy Coalition, the growing number of immigrant and BIPOC officeholders and candidates at all levels of government, and the promise that these developments hold for creating a more welcoming, safe, and just Commonwealth for immigrants and refugees.”

