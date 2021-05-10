A RALLY AND DAY OF ACTION FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES

The event will be a time to amplify the voices of small businesses, understand policy proposals, and engage with elected officials.

Across the state of Massachusetts, small businesses and advocacy organizations will host a Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action for Local Businesses on May 17 from 10-11 a.m. State Senator Diana DiZoglio and State Representative Dylan Fernandes will also co-host.

According to a press release:

“The event will be an opportunity for local businesses, their employees and loyal customers to understand policy measures introduced on Beacon Hill aimed at helping with small business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to engage with elected officials who will be providing updates on legislation which includes: extending the ability for restaurants to sell cocktails to-go for two years, placing a permanent cap on 3rd party delivery app fees, compelling insurance companies to pay out on business interruption insurance claims, and establishing grants for new businesses opened in 2020 that have been unable to access any state and federal funding.

We will also hear directly from local businesses across Massachusetts like Steve Kurland owner of EVOO and Za in Cambridge, Richard Heller, Pineapple Hospitality Consulting Group and long time Vice President of Legal Sea Foods, Jackson Cannon, Host Bartender of Boston.com’s Cocktail Club and Bar Director behind the now closed Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar and The Hawthorne and Jitka Borowick, owner of Nove Yoga on Cape Cod and how these measures would impact them and encourage others to share their stories of survival. Registration is required for everyone to get a link to the Zoom rally.”