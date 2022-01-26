“BITTERSWEET” TO OPEN AT SOMERVILLE MUSEUM

The space will turn into “an enormous chocolate factory”

The Somerville Museum is opening an exhibit called “Bittersweet,” curated by José Falconi and Santiago Montoya, two of Latin America’s leading artists. This celebration of the sugary treats will be open from Jan. 27 through March 26. Falconi and Montoya originally collaborated in Colombia, with a project called “El Dorado Chocolaterie.” “Bittersweet” will expand on this concept, as described in the statement below:

“This reference to the foundational myth of ‘El Dorado,’ that elusive city where everything was covered in gold, derives from the earliest days of colonization in the 16th century when countless explorers mounted expeditions in search of it. Over the years, the myth has served as an allegory for the ongoing search and exploitation of Colombia’s immense natural wealth and as a symbol for get-rich-quick schemers who traffic in its resources from gold to quinoa, or from emeralds to cocaine. Sure to attract the attention of critics and art-lovers from Somerville and beyond, ‘Bittersweet’ reimagines the elusive paradise of gilded beings long sought by South American explorers. Instead of gold, however, these explorers will enter into the subconscious world of sweets …”

The Museum will also host a “Chocolate Stories Salon Series” on Fridays throughout February and March. The schedule is as follows: