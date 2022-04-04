A celebration, meant to bolster the local economy, comes to Downtown Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, and the Greenway BID, announced that they will be holding the Boston Blooms Block Party on April 13. The intention behind the initiative is to welcome employees, residents, and visitors back to the neighborhood and help support the economy, during a time of recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic. At the all day event, there will be food trucks, local performers, live music, a pop up beer garden, and more.

“The Greenway is all about connections. Just as the park connects neighborhoods and Downtown Boston to its waterfront, we are thrilled to partner with Mayor Michelle Wu on reconnecting with what makes Downtown so special – the people who live, work and visit there,” said Chris Cook, executive director of the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.

“Downtown Boston is a vital Boston neighborhood; the crossroads where businesses, restaurants and retail meet culture and tourism,” says Anita Lauricella, acting co-director of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. “We are working closely with Mayor Wu’s office to ensure that Downtown Crossing, the Theatre District and the Financial District remain vibrant for the thousands of workers, shoppers, diners, tourists and families who visit us each day of the week.”

A schedule is included below:

7:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Music & breakfast food truck (North American Catering), hosted by the Greenway Conservancy and Greenway BID

Free Coffee, hosted by Downtown BID

Music by Fabiola Mendez and Dephrase

11:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Music & food trucks at Dewey Square hosted by the Greenway Conservancy

Performance by JunkMusic, hosted by Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture

Plant giveaways, hosted by the Boston Parks & Recreation Department and Downtown BID

Street Theory- 2 Walls, hosted by Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture

4:00 – 8:00 p.m.