Boston Calling Day 3 Photo Dispatch: Cliff Notez, Oompa, Cults, Metallica, Weezer & More

All Photos By Matthew Shelter

Sunday brought the nicest weather of the fest, and an end to the setbacks – pandemic- and weather-related – that had plagued Day Two of Boston Calling. Whether it was the weather or the draw of headliner Metallica, the crowd swelled over the course of the day to what may have been the biggest audience to attend a Boston Calling (the festival itself will have to let us know). The day also featured quite a few Boston area artists.

Two such artists opened the proceedings: Boston native Oompa, a poet/rapper whose songs relate the challenge of trying to thrive and survive in hard times, and Cliff Notez, another Boston native who has a hand in all kinds of projects, musical and otherwise, about town.

Newburyport native Joe Keery – he of Stranger Things fame – had a mid-afternoon slot with his band DJO. Keery has quite the admiring female fan base, who were singing along with every dreamy pop song in the set.

Two more pop bands filled out the afternoon’s dance card: Cults, featuring Madeline Follin on vocals and Brian Oblivion on guitar, and Japanese Breakfast, the acclaimed and very popular musical project of writer, musician, director Michelle Zauner.

Another area band, Crooked Coast, snagged a slot on the new Tivoli Orange Stage for a blazing set of rock/reggae/hip hop under the hot sun. They’re playing a few other local fests this summer, including Beach Road Weekend and their own Coast Fest II.

Ripe, the funky dance band comprised of seven Berklee College grads fronted by Robbie Wulfsohn, sparked a massive dance party in front of the Blue Stage late in the afternoon.

By the time Glass Animals hit the main stage a few minutes after 6:00, the crowds intermingling in front of the Red and Green stages was sprawling. Glass Animals has gained quite a following on the talents of singer/song-writer Dave Bayley, and his fans were out in force for the hour-long set.

Weezer returned to Boston Calling five years after their previous appearance, for a 19-song set that spanned their catalog, including fan favorites “Africa” (their Toto cover) and “Buddy Holly.”

Goose, an indie outfit out of Norwalk, CT, was the lone jam band on a schedule that leaned toward pop and rock. They laid some serious grooves down across the sprawling field in front of the Blue Stage as the sun was starting to set, and they’re a band I’ll make a point of trying to see again.

Headliners Metallica were clearly the main attraction that drew so many people to the festival on Sunday, judging from all the band-emblazoned apparel seen throughout the day. It gave Sunday night the feel of a stadium show at Gillette more than a festival, and they did not disappoint the faithful, opening with a fiery “Whiplash” and blazing through another dozen songs followed by a 3-song encore.