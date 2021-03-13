CELEBRATING ST. PATRICK’S DAY IN BOSTON IN STYLE, 2021-STYLE

From overnights, to take-home treats, to a major reopening

While this St. Patrick’s Day will not be the raucous party that so many know and love, several local restaurants are helping us all get through yet another abnormally quiet holiday.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish this year. Treat yourself to one of these goodies, you deserve it.

Staycation at the Godfrey

The Godfrey Hotel Boston has put together a package in partnership with Harpoon Brewery, teaming up for a ‘Luck o’ the Irish’ overnight package. Your room will be stocked with a limited time St. Patrick’s Day brew, a Celtic Red, and a special-edition stout, which complements another Boston icon—Mike’s Pastry, which you will receive upon arrival. Guests will also receive St. Patrick-s Day-themed goodies like a Harpoon pint glass, a baseball cap, and a voucher for a specialty drink at the onsite George Howell Coffee at the hotel. The package also comes with an itinerary filled with walkable local sites that highlight the Hub’s Irish heritage.

godfreyhotelboston.com

Classic Irish dinner at the Beehive

The Beehive in the South End has put together a special Irish menu for both dine-in and takeout for St. Patrick’s Day. Expect Lamb Shepherd’s Pie, made with red wine braised lamb shoulder, and duchess potatoes, corned beef with cabbage, heirloom carrots, smoked potatoes, grain mustard aioli, and more. If you prefer takeout, they have meals fit for two, four, and six. so the whole family can enjoy a feast.

beehiveboston.com/st-patrick-s-day

Lunchtime treat at Pauli’s

Since St. Patrick’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, Pauli’s in the North End is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on Pauli’s Traditional Italian Subs. These are made with mortadella, imported ham, Genoese salami, provolone cheese, and your choice of toppings on an Italian braided roll and go for $7.49. Orders can be placed for pickup or delivery exclusively via Uber Eats.

Harvest at-home dinner for two

Chef Nick Deutemeyer at Harvest in Harvard Square has put together an amazing to-go dinner filled with Irish staples for two. Available from March 17-19, guests can enjoy a dinner that includes dishes like Irish ale and cheddar soup, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish soda bread pudding. There is also the option to add St. Paddy’s-inspired beverage pairings. Orders must be placed over the phone March 14 for pickup March 17 through March 19.

harvestcambridge.com

Bistro du Midi reopens

Bistro Du Midi, which has been serving guests upscale bistro fare overlooking Boston Common for over a decade, will reopen on March 17, exactly one year after their COVID shutdown. Executive Chef Robert Sisca is excited to be welcoming diners back into the restaurants, especially because the entire space has undergone a complete revamp. “Bistro du Midi has been such a special part of Boston’s dining scene for more than a decade,” Sisca said in a release. “We are so happy to welcome our guests back and introduce everyone to our elevated look and feel.” Both the first and second floors have a sleek new look. Expect a mix of Bistro du Midi classics and new creations filling the menu.

bistrodumidi.com