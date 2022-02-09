CITY COUNCILOR RICARDO ARROYO TO RUN FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The former public defender announced his candidacy

On Feb. 8, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo declared that he will be running for the position of Suffolk County District Attorney. He will build upon work that was begun by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, “holding those with authority accountable, advocating to end qualified immunity, centering treatment over mass incarceration, and ensuring that victims and survivors of crime receive justice by providing care, support, and the opportunity for a restorative justice process. As a leader in amplifying the issues of systemic racism in Boston’s policymaking, he is committed to working to address racial and class disparities in his administration. As an original contributor to the Do Not Charge List, he is committed to ensuring its continuation, working to abolish cash bail for nonviolent crimes, and advocating to eliminate mandatory minimums.”

“I am running for Suffolk County District Attorney because I want to build a justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people,” said Arroyo. “I will maintain the successful reforms that have proven to improve the safety of communities across Suffolk County and move us forward with justice- and community-centered policies. I am committed to a system that reduces racial and class disparities and holds people accountable while offering healing and restoration for victims.”

At his launch, he was introduced by Janet “Mama J” Connors, who lost a son to homicide.

“Ricardo Arroyo is a brilliant, thoughtful, and caring human being,” said Connors. “As District Attorney, I believe he will continue to build a better justice upon the restorative foundation already laid in the Suffolk County DA’s office, and he will grow the policies of fairness and humanity implemented by Rachael Rollins during her service to Suffolk County. Punishment is imposed—it comes down upon you. Accountability rises up from within; it comes from the heart and soul. We need to have more heart and soul in the DA’s office in order to have a true restorative, transformative, healing justice for individuals and for the community at large.”