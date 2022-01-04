CITY OF BOSTON JOB FAIRS OPEN TO ALL RESIDENTS

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the first set, starting on Jan. 10
On Jan. 4, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston will be holding several virtual job fairs throughout the month, so that residents may learn more about how they can be employed by the City. The first set will be launched on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m., with the Department of Innovation and Technology.
“As we take on our biggest challenges, there are many critical positions that we need to fill in city government,” said Wu. “Our goal is to connect directly with community for job fairs to make sure the City’s workforce represents all of Boston’s diversity, reflects the expertise in our communities, and moves with urgency to deliver for our families across our neighborhoods.”
The job fairs were created so that individuals who may not have previously considered being hired by the City can learn more about what different departments do and what opportunities may exist. Other departments that will participate include: Boston Public Schools, Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT), Boston Fire Department, Office of Police Accountability & Transparency, Environment, Parks and Recreation, Age Strong, SPARK Boston, Operations, and Inspectional Services Department.
“Getting dedicated, talented people to come be part of our workforce is one of the most important things we as City leadership can do,” said Alex Lawrence, interim chief information officer. “I am thrilled we are launching these job fairs, and that the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) will be piloting this program. We have so many critical roles open right now across the city– especially in IT as technology continues to be an increasingly critical component of how we deliver services to our workforce and residents. For those who want to make a difference by serving Boston residents, I personally believe there is no better way to do that more directly than coming to work for the City.”
If you are interested in DoIT’s January 10th Virtual Job Fair, please register here.