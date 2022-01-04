CITY OF BOSTON JOB FAIRS OPEN TO ALL RESIDENTS

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the first set, starting on Jan. 10

On Jan. 4, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston will be holding several virtual job fairs throughout the month, so that residents may learn more about how they can be employed by the City. The first set will be launched on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m., with the Department of Innovation and Technology.

“As we take on our biggest challenges, there are many critical positions that we need to fill in city government,” said Wu. “Our goal is to connect directly with community for job fairs to make sure the City’s workforce represents all of Boston’s diversity, reflects the expertise in our communities, and moves with urgency to deliver for our families across our neighborhoods.”

The job fairs were created so that individuals who may not have previously considered being hired by the City can learn more about what different departments do and what opportunities may exist. Other departments that will participate include: Boston Public Schools, Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT), Boston Fire Department, Office of Police Accountability & Transparency, Environment, Parks and Recreation, Age Strong, SPARK Boston, Operations, and Inspectional Services Department.