DEAR GLOBE READERS LAUNCHES AS PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

With platforms online and in print, the campaign serves as an outlet for reporters facing challenges at The Boston Globe.

Staff and journalists from The Boston Globe announced the launch of a public information campaign, “Dear Globe Readers,” on January 26. With a presence on air waves, through mailboxes, online, and on social media, the multimedia campaign will alert the public about “the plight and concerns of Globe staff,” according to a press release. Dear Globe Readers aims to support a high quality publication, transparency, retention of experienced journalists, high journalistic standards, and safe workspaces, according to their website. The launch comes at a time when a commitment to accurate reporting is needed more than ever.

On November 18, Linda Pizzuti Henry was named chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media Partners, the same day that Globe staff voiced their upset with the company’s relationship with the Jones Day law firm. This law firm has been involved in the questioning of the results of the November 2020 presidential election and was considered to be a firm of choice for Donald Trump’s campaigns. Jones Day has also been known to use aggressive tactics against media company workers and unions. Under Henry’s leadership, Jones Day has been brought in to create policies that “continue to drain the newsroom of some of its most talented and seasoned frontline contributors,” according to the press release.

“Ultimately, it is the readers who are hurt the most when Boston Globe executives and their Trump-affiliated law firm push policies that threaten to increase turnover among newsroom staff,” said Scott Steeves, president of the Boston Newspaper Guild and a 37-year employee of The Boston Globe. “In order for us to bring readers breaking news and the best coverage, we need The Boston Globe to take a new approach to how it treats its workforce, beginning by rescinding the proposals put forward by its Trump-affiliated law firm that would undermine journalistic freedom, quality, and independence in the newsroom.”

The Dear Globe Readers campaign will keep the public informed about the challenges journalists are facing, while urging the Henrys to support workers and writers in their dedication toward reporting reliably, in a time of upheaval.