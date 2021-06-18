EAST BOSTON FAMILIES HOLD VIGIL TO STOP REDEVELOPMENT OF HOMES

The gathering is being held by families at 168 Gove Street, in response to a luxury developer’s plan to build condos.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, June 18th, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

WHERE: Gather in front of 168 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128. There will be a vigil with speeches, and then the crowd will march through the immediate neighborhood during the latter half of the event.

CONTACT: Helen “Homefries” Matthews, Communications Director, City Life/Vida Urbana, 617-784-1731, [email protected]

WHO: Multi-generational, working class immigrant families facing displacement at 168 Gove Street, other East Boston area residents facing displacement, and supporters from community organizations including City Life/Vida Urbana

VISUALS: Signs, banners, speeches by residents on the frontlines of the Covid-19 eviction crisis

WHAT: Tomorrow evening, dozens of renters facing eviction and their supporters will hold a vigil to in front of 168 Gove Street in East Boston, the site of a hotly-contested plan to build luxury condos. Dalfior Development purchased the building in 2020 after the former owner unsuccessfully attempted to evict the families that call it home. But the developer’s plans don’t bode well for them either – without leases or any agreement for long-term residents, the families see eviction on the horizon.

“We will not be moved!” said Frances Amador, a mother and longtime resident of the building who is organizing with her neighbors to prevent displacement, in a press relesae. “If the Zoning Board approves this project, the clock starts ticking for us. We know that no-fault evictions are on the horizon if the ZBA allows this project to move forward. But we deserve to stay in our homes and our community,” said Amador.