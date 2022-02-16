FORMER BOSTON SPORTS CLUB MEMBERS WRONGFULLY CHARGED BY WORK OUT WORLD

Attorney General Maura Healey has secured refunds

The gym Work Out World had purchased accounts from Boston Sports Club and charged thousands of consumers without their consent. Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Feb. 15 that WOW has agreed to pay $62,500 in penalties, in addition to providing full refunds to customers. After Boston Sports Club’s closure and bankruptcy, which happened during the pandemic, V Fitness, LLC and One Fitness, LLC (both d/b/a Work Out World), both situated in Waltham and Canton, improperly assumed over 3,100 BSC memberships without the consumers’ written consent. Not only did the consumers not agree to transfer their gym memberships, “WOW also sent misleading emails to consumers about their membership status and improperly charged consumers for memberships that they did not agree to,” according to a media release.

“At a time when consumers were being strung along by BSC, Work Out World created another hassle for consumers by forcing them to either pay for or cancel gym memberships they never signed up for,” Healey said. “Today’s settlement secures full refunds for thousands of consumers who were impacted by Work Out World’s unlawful practices.”

The media release provides additional information about the agreement reached:

“Under the terms of the AG’s settlement, WOW is required to void any membership contracts obtained from BSC for their Waltham and Canton locations and provide full refunds to any of these consumers who were wrongfully charged membership fees after their accounts were transferred without their consent. WOW has already begun providing tens of thousands of dollars in refunds to consumers upon request, and all remaining impacted consumers will be fully refunded automatically. WOW must also pay $62,500 in penalties for their role in this case. Failure to comply with the terms of the settlement could trigger an additional penalty of $62,500.”