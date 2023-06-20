FOTOBOM: YOUNG THE GIANT + MILKY CHANCE @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

It was a dance party on the harbor last week, with Germany’s Milky Chance celebrating the release of their fourth record Living In A Haze and even heading over to the merch booth after their set to sign copies; German brewers are pretty strict about their recipes but maybe they had early discussions with some New England people get a band-centric hazy IPA in the works. Given the enthusiastic response to their set I’m sure they’d have a regional market for their own beer.

Young The Giant seem to have made the Pavilion their go-to venue for Boston, this marking the third time in a row since 2017 that they’ve sold out the place. Touring support of their newest record American Bollywood, the double record plays out with each side hosting an act. The band started each act with a short video montage but didn’t play the entire piece as released, sprinkling songs from other records in each act. Singer Sameer Gadhia exuded confidence with a strong stage presence through the show, and the encore was full of the bangers that energized the crowd even more. Photos of both bands below:

Young The Giant

Milky Chance