GIFT GUIDE: ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOUTH

Spectacular skin care for you and yours this holiday season

Buying skin care for other people is hard. Whether you’re looking for a few more ideas for yourself or that perfect slam-dunk for the hard-to-please in your life—and we’ve all got at least one—these beauty covetables will win every time, regardless of age, gender, or skin type.

Christmas Night Set by Votary ($300)

Votary might just be the best skin care brand you’ve never heard of. Harnessing the power of pure plant oils, any item in this line of products from the UK brand is a sophisticated way to ring in the new decade with the best skin of your life. This set contains the brand’s best two products: Intense Night Oil and Intense Eye Oil, both of which contain retinoids to help your skin repair and reset overnight. The eye oil in particular is one of my favorite nighttime products I’ve ever used, hangovers be damned.

votary.co.uk

Luna 3 by FOREO ($199)

I know what you’re thinking. A rubber face brush. Riveting. But really though, this super-effective cleansing tool blasts away dirt, oil, and makeup in a minute. Not only does it clean and smooth, but T-Sonic pulsations help to firm the skin. This hasn’t left my gym bag since it was released this summer.

foreo.com

Mini Candle Set by Diptyque ($78)

Possibly the most coveted candle in the world, giving the gift of Diptyque is never a bad move. Complex scents in iconic jars, Diptyque is a classy, easy, and sexy gift. This set includes five of the most popular scents, including my all-time favorite, baies, though there are all sorts of other treasures available for the holiday season.

diptyqueparis.com

All Day Holiday Set by HUM Nutrition ($75)

Admittedly, vitamins are kind of a weird gift. But for any skin care and wellness devotee on your shopping list, this is a solid bet. This box contains three of the LA-based brand’s best products: a pre- and probiotic that balances your gut and clears your skin, digestive enzymes that instantly aid with gluttonous holiday bloating, and nighttime vitamins that encourage a more restful sleep. For those disinclined to believe such claims, trust me, these work.

neimanmarcus.com

The Beauty Roller by MDNA Skin ($200)

This ingenious beauty tool from the queen of pop herself took top honors at both Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards and Bazaar’s Anti-Aging Awards this year. Made from pure carbon, the roller emits ultra-infrared energy that makes your serums and creams penetrate deeper in the skin while also firming the skin, refining the jawline, contouring the cheekbones, and de-puffing the face. The craziest thing about this device? It actually works.

Mdnaskin.us

Vintner’s Daughter ($65-$305)

As I raved last week, Vintner’s Daughter is so good that I’m thinking of adding a clause to my will that says that I want to be buried wearing the stuff. Whether you gift the OG Active Botanical Serum or the brand new Active Treatment Essence—or both—you will win the holidays this year. They’re the best products I’ve ever used. Get ready for shrieks.

vintnersdaughter.com

Heroes Set by Lancer Skincare ($75)

What do Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian have in common? Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Lancer, whose Method is one of my all-time favorite skin care lines (The Method: Polish is the only skin care product I have actually had a dream about). Containing a full-size tube of said glorious polish, this set also includes Lancer’s cleanser, nourishing moisturizer, eye cream, and Omega Hydrating Oil. Let the dreams begin.

lancerskincare.com

The Choreographer set by Jordan Samuel Skin ($263)

Founded in 2013 by Jordan Samuel Pacitti, a former professional ballet dancer, this entire line is gentle, effective, simple, and (relatively) affordable, all making it one of my favorite skin care finds of the last decade. With Jordan Samuel, you can mix and match different products to create—or choreograph—your own unique routine. Through Christmas Eve only, all holiday sets are 30% off, making this full line only $184.

jordansamuelskin.com

The Black Card from RN Esthetics ($500)

Designed by JD Consulting, a premier PR and marketing agency in Boston, this solid steel rewards card unlocks exclusive perks at RN Esthetics, the best and most respected medical spa in New England. This is the ultimate gift for that special person in your life who lives by the motto “self-care isn’t self-ish.” In addition to a free HydraFacial—a $200 value—this card entitles the recipient to a slew of money-saving deals, like locked-in Botox rates, 10% off most services, 20% off all home care products, and an extra seasonal promotion that changes throughout the year.