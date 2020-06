In Boston’s latest show of solidarity with George Floyd, thousands of demonstrators took to Boston Common Wednesday to continue their condemnation of police violence. Following the planned rally, protesters hit the street and marched around Beacon Hill.

Toward the end of the action, many returned to the Common, where they staged a “die-in” for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin took to kill Floyd and invigorate a national movement.

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.