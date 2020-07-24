INTERVIEW: SUREN MOODLIAR ON A PEOPLE’S GUIDE TO GREATER BOSTON

A new book from University of California Press
DigBoston executive editor Jason Pramas interviews Suren Moodliar, co-author of the new book “A People’s Guide to Greater Boston.” Book available at https://bostonbook.org/. Find out more about the encuentro 5 movement space in Boston at http://encuentro5.org/.
Executive editor and associate publisher, DigBoston. Executive director of Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. Former founder and editor/publisher of Open Media Boston. 2018 & 2019 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Political Column Award Winner.
