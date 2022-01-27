JOIN A YOUTH ORGANIZING CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSWOMAN PRESSLEY

The second discussion of its kind she has held, welcoming youth voices

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is holding a Youth Organizing Conversation on Jan. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m. The virtual talk will be “a space for youth to come together” and share thoughts about their “vision for the district, issues facing our communities, and our campaign.” The conversation is open for all young people in Massachusetts, ages 13-26. Interested participants do not need to have any background in politics. Pressley will be present to connect with those who attend and listen to their perspectives.

Campaign organizing director Daniela Michanie told DigBoston what the inspiration behind the conversations has been:

“Young people are at the forefront of organizing and mobilizing their communities for change. We have so much to learn from them about how to create inclusive organizing spaces and lower barriers to civic participation. We want to be in constant conversation with youth about their priorities, their ideas, and their vision for our district.”

“It’s critical to create inclusive spaces where folks can meet and connect with other young organizers and draw inspiration from each other. We’re excited to join in these conversations, learn from them, and take notes on how our team and our campaign can reflect the priorities of young people.”

Register for the event here.