LEADERS SPEAK OUT AGAINST MBTA CUTS, AWAITING FINAL DECISIONS

The MBTA Board will decide the shape cuts will take today.

Political figures such as congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and congressman Stephen Lynch came forward, alongside many other advocates, to speak out against MBTA cuts, on December 14. The press conference, organized by the Public Transit Public Good coalition, convened outside the State Transportation Building.

According to a press release, “as of Friday afternoon, the MBTA had still not disclosed the revised cuts package that the board may vote on Monday, leading advocates to criticize the transit authority for a lack of transparency and for failing to provide the public with an adequate opportunity to weigh in on a revised package of potential cuts.” Pressley spoke to the risk the service cuts would pose.

“[These cuts] are going to cause devastating harm to communities,” said Pressley. “We already know that this pandemic has disproportionately impacted our most vulnerable, marginalized communities, Black and brown communities, frontline workers, healthcare professionals, our bodega and grocery store workers, and more. And that’s why we cannot accept these cuts to our MBTA services. Because for so many, our public transit system remains the only way for them to access healthcare, to get to and from work, to buy groceries, diapers, and other essentials.”

Today, the MBTA Board will decide the fate of service cuts. Proposed changes include reductions to bus, subway, commuter rail, and ferry service.