LEGISLATURE WILL HEAR TESTIMONY ON EXPANDING EQUITABLE ACCESS TO POSTPARTUM CARE

WHO:

Senator Joan Lovely, lead sponsor of S.799

Representative Liz Miranda, lead sponsor of H.1297

Yaminah Romulus, Health Care For All

Christina Gebel, Accompany Doula Care

Kate Symmonds, Mass Law Reform Institute

Samia Walker, health care consumer from New Bedford

Alexandra Warren, Health Law Advocates

WHEN: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 am

WHAT: The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on An Act relative to expanding equitable access to maternal postpartum care SB 799 ), sponsored by Senator Joan Lovely and Representative Liz Miranda. Currently, pregnant and birthing individuals with MassHealth insurance are only eligible to receive coverage during their pregnancy and for 60 days postpartum, which is not sufficient to address the medical and socioemotional needs of the postpartum period. This bill would extend postpartum coverage under MassHealth to 12 months and set the stage for continuous coverage during a critical time, impacting the long-term health and well-being of pregnant and birthing individuals, their families and their communities.