LEGISLATURE WILL HEAR TESTIMONY ON EXPANDING EQUITABLE ACCESS TO POSTPARTUM CARE

A bill before the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing would extend postpartum coverage under MassHealth from 60 days to 12 months
WHO:
Senator Joan Lovely, lead sponsor of S.799
Representative Liz Miranda, lead sponsor of H.1297
Yaminah Romulus, Health Care For All
Dr. Carole Allen, Massachusetts Medical Society
Christina Gebel, Accompany Doula Care
Shannon Moore, Boston Children’s Hospital
Kate Symmonds, Mass Law Reform Institute
Samia Walker, health care consumer from New Bedford
Alexandra Warren, Health Law Advocates
WHEN: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 am
WHERE: Livestream will be availablehere.
WHAT: The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on An Act relative to expanding equitable access to maternal postpartum care (HB 1297/SB 799), sponsored by Senator Joan Lovely and Representative Liz Miranda. Currently, pregnant and birthing individuals with MassHealth insurance are only eligible to receive coverage during their pregnancy and for 60 days postpartum, which is not sufficient to address the medical and socioemotional needs of the postpartum period. This bill would extend postpartum coverage under MassHealth to 12 months and set the stage for continuous coverage during a critical time, impacting the long-term health and well-being of pregnant and birthing individuals, their families and their communities.