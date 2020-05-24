DigBoston

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 8-9)

Filed Under: Comics, COVID

Cagen Luse

Cagen Luse is a visual artist and entrepreneur. He is the artist and author of LunchTime ComiX, (@lunchtimecomix) a comic series about life, love, family, and the issues people of color face in today's world. Episodes of the series have been published in the local Alt-weekly DIG Boston and various social media platforms. He also runs his own business, 950design, (950design.com) that produces hand-made items such as t-shirts, art prints, buttons, and note cards featuring his original art work. Cagen is also the co-host of Comics in Color (comicsincolor.org) a monthly meet-up of enthusiasts, artists, and writers of comics by and about people of color.

