MIRA URGES CONGRESS TO PASS PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP FOR DACA RECIPIENTS

In response to a court ruling, the non profit called for action to protect DACA recipients, whose applications could be compromised.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA) issued a statement in response to a July 16 ruling by Judge Andrew Hanen, of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“MIRA condemns Judge Hanen’s ruling, which halts more than 60 thousand pending DACA approvals and puts many more into legal limbo. We call for Congress and the Biden administration to take decisive action to protect DACA recipients and those in the midst of the process, whose applications are now in jeopardy due to this ruling. We must move forward with urgency to provide a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants without legal status in the U.S.” said MIRA Director of Communications Daniel Pereira, in a press release.

“For now, today’s decision does not immediately affect the status of current DACA recipients and those whose applications have already been approved. Nonetheless, we are deeply disappointed in this ruling and the actions of the Governor of Texas and its Attorney General, who are obviously using the lives and safety of young immigrants for their political aims.”

“DACA has been a cornerstone of a more just and ethical immigration policy since 2012. We’re extremely disappointed to see this decision throw a wrench into a system that works and provides vital stability for people who have lived the vast majority of their lives in the United States.”

“This decision reinforces what we’ve understood for a long time — DACA, by itself, is not enough. We urge Congress to pass a legislative solution that provides a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and all 11 million immigrants living without permanent status in the United States immediately. Our economy, our communities, and our lives depend on it.”