PHOTOS & RECAP: BADGELICKERS STAGE PRO-COP, ANTI-BLM RALLY IN WEST ROX

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

A so-called Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation Rally was held at the Holy Name rotary outside the Boston Police Department station in West Roxbury on Wednesday.

Motivated into action in response to Black Lives Matter actions erupting across the region since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop on May 25, and specifically by a demonstration calling for police reform happening at the same time, the pro-police horde shouted slogans such as “Blue Lives Matter” as they ignored, attempted to shout over, and in some cases repudiated those calling for accountability.

Television media and others flocked to the scene, with many drooling over the apparent equal numbers on both sides. None of which should have come as a surprise, since Republicans in West Roxbury have been especially vocal since Trump took office, from opposing bike lanes and immigrant sanctuary to protesting the right of black people to live free of harassment and discrimination. -Dig Editors