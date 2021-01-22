PHOTOS & RECAP: “NO HONEYMOON FOR BIDEN” RALLY IN BOSTON

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI
The “No Honeymoon—Unite Against Fascism” rally went down on Boston Common as the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris took place in DC. Cosponsors included:
Boston May Day Coalition
Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts
Refuse Fascism
Boston Independent Socialist Group
Extinction Rebellion Boston
Boston Socialist Alternative
United American Indians of New England (UAINE)
North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB )
New Democracy Coalition
Boston Democratic Socialists of America
Boston Labor Solidarity Committee
Freedom Fighters Coalition
Chelsea Uniendose en Contra de la Guerra
CPUSA – MA
Boston Food for Activists
A release for the action read:
The pandemic has affected everyone, but it has hit essential workers, the working class, and the disadvantaged the hardest. Profits are up for the wealthy, workers are forced to risk their lives, and the far right has attempted a coup. The police treated those who invaded the capitol far more gently than those who protested police brutality. It is clear where the sympathies of the police are.
Trump was voted out. However, this is not a mandate for Biden and Harris. While Trump would have been a catastrophic failure, Biden is a manageable failure. Many who voted for Biden were really voting for “Not Trump”. We can and must do better than this. Biden is tied to the 1994 crime bill, concentration camps on the border, and drone killings. Harris has gone out her way as a prosecutor to put oppressed people behind bars. This is class war.
Don’t look to Biden and Harris for salvation. You won’t get it from them. The well off only understand power, and our power, as the people, is mass organization. It is our only way forwards. We need to organize and fight for what we need. No more police brutality. No more unchecked pandemic. No more families torn apart. No more bailouts for the wealthy that leave the rest of us behind. No more white nationalism. Enough!