PHOTOS & RECAP: “NO HONEYMOON FOR BIDEN” RALLY IN BOSTON

2021 Biden inauguration Boston

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

The “No Honeymoon—Unite Against Fascism” rally went down on Boston Common as the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris took place in DC. Cosponsors included:

Boston May Day Coalition

Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts

Refuse Fascism

Boston Independent Socialist Group

Extinction Rebellion Boston

Boston Socialist Alternative

United American Indians of New England (UAINE)

North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB )

New Democracy Coalition

Boston Democratic Socialists of America

Boston Labor Solidarity Committee

Freedom Fighters Coalition

Chelsea Uniendose en Contra de la Guerra

CPUSA – MA

Boston Food for Activists

A release for the action read:

The pandemic has affected everyone, but it has hit essential workers, the working class, and the disadvantaged the hardest. Profits are up for the wealthy, workers are forced to risk their lives, and the far right has attempted a coup. The police treated those who invaded the capitol far more gently than those who protested police brutality. It is clear where the sympathies of the police are.

Trump was voted out. However, this is not a mandate for Biden and Harris. While Trump would have been a catastrophic failure, Biden is a manageable failure. Many who voted for Biden were really voting for “Not Trump”. We can and must do better than this. Biden is tied to the 1994 crime bill, concentration camps on the border, and drone killings. Harris has gone out her way as a prosecutor to put oppressed people behind bars. This is class war.

Don’t look to Biden and Harris for salvation. You won’t get it from them. The well off only understand power, and our power, as the people, is mass organization. It is our only way forwards. We need to organize and fight for what we need. No more police brutality. No more unchecked pandemic. No more families torn apart. No more bailouts for the wealthy that leave the rest of us behind. No more white nationalism. Enough!

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

