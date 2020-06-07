DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

PHOTOS & RECAP: PEOPLE IN BROOKLINE UNITE AGAINST RACISM

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos

Brookline George Floyd rally

ALL PHOTOS BY DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

On Friday, people in Brookline, many aligned with the group Brookline United Against Racism, gathered at Cleveland Circle for a peaceful demonstration “in the names of those we have lost” to police violence. The action, which moved down Beacon Street and into Boston, was one of dozens in the region since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop on May 25.

Friday’s Brookline march came as rallies were also happening downtown Boston near the State House, as well as in Malden, Cambridge, Salem, Lynn, Peabody, Lawrence, Gloucester, Billerica, Lexington, and Leominster, and while hundreds more gathered in Nubian Square in Roxbury to honor Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in her sleep by police in Kentucky in March.

Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally Brookline George Floyd rally

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

HELP DIGBOSTON WEATHER THE CORONAVIRUS STORM AND CONTINUE PROVIDING ARTICLES LIKE THIS ONE

A native of Dorchester living in Somerville, Derek Kouyoumjian is one of the most active and creatively agile photographers in Greater Boston. Having shot everything from breaking news, to portraits, to food and nightlife for publications including the Boston Phoenix, Boston Business Journal, Boston Magazine, and the Boston Metro, for which he regularly snaps cover photos, Derek’s versatile eye is complemented by his immense knowledge of the cityscapes and people of Mass. He also shoots abroad, including recent trips to the United Arab Emirates and Cuba, and has worked with private clients including the Gardner Museum and Huntington Theatre Company.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Cambridge

PHOTOS & RECAP: CAMBRIDGE MARCHES FOR BLACK LIVES, TRUMP DEFEAT

Brookline George Floyd rally

PHOTOS & RECAP: PEOPLE IN BROOKLINE UNITE AGAINST RACISM

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 6.6.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Breonna Taylor Vigil

PHOTOS & RECAP: “JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR” VIGIL IN NUBIAN SQUARE

Newton Black Lives rally

PHOTO RECAP: NEWTON “LINE UP FOR BLACK LIVES” RALLY DRAWS HUNDREDS

Susan Moran

REPUBLICANS GET MAULED IN SPECIAL ELECTIONS ACROSS MASSACHUSETTS