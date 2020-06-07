PHOTOS & RECAP: PEOPLE IN BROOKLINE UNITE AGAINST RACISM

ALL PHOTOS BY DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

On Friday, people in Brookline, many aligned with the group Brookline United Against Racism, gathered at Cleveland Circle for a peaceful demonstration “in the names of those we have lost” to police violence. The action, which moved down Beacon Street and into Boston, was one of dozens in the region since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop on May 25.

Friday’s Brookline march came as rallies were also happening downtown Boston near the State House, as well as in Malden, Cambridge, Salem, Lynn, Peabody, Lawrence, Gloucester, Billerica, Lexington, and Leominster, and while hundreds more gathered in Nubian Square in Roxbury to honor Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in her sleep by police in Kentucky in March.

