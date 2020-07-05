DigBoston

PHOTOS & RECAP: “SAY HER NAME” MARCH FROM NUBIAN SQUARE TO BOSTON COMMON

The Say Her Name March & Rally: Boston started on the afternoon of July 4 in Roxbury, where demonstrators gathered “to center and uplift the lives of ALL Black womxn in a march from Nubian Square to Boston Common.” 

The action honored Black and brown women who have been victims of police violence and systemic racism, and featured a “celebratory rally in the Common where [participants] share[d] music, food, the arts.” 

“Womxn hold up half the sky all over the world and have always been essential, yet Black womxn are too often overlooked, erased, and devalued,” the event announcement read. “Support Black womxn.”

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

