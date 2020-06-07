PHOTOS & RECAP: CAMBRIDGE MARCHES FOR BLACK LIVES, TRUMP DEFEAT

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

In one of several actions starting in Cambridge this week, rally goers on Saturday marched from Central Square to Somerville and back chanting “Black Lives Matter” on Saturday afternoon. The group was demonstrating in solidarity with others around the country that are also protesting police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop in late May. In addition to messaging about state violence, protesters were especially vocal about their distrust of the POTUS during what was billed a “Rally and March for Trump/Pence Out Now!”

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.