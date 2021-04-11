PICS & RECAP: COMMUNITY CANDLE VIGIL HONORING VICTIMS OF ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI
A community candle vigil honoring victims of anti-Asian violence was held in Union Square in Somerville on April 10.
People gathered at a socially distanced rally to support and listen to activists and organizers from the group Just Us Somerville at around dusk.
The demonstration ended with six minutes of silence and candles lit to honor the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes. Speakers included:
Hang Ngo, JUS member
Tracey Leah Pratt , JUS co-founder
Erika Uyterhoeven, State Representative of the 27th Middlesex District
Nicole Eigbrett, an organizer with the Asian American Resource Workshop, the Community Action Agency of Somerville, and JUS member
Willie Burnley, Jr., member of JUS and current candidate for Somerville City Council