PICS & RECAP: PROTESTS FOR BLACK LIVES AND IMMIGRANT RIGHTS MERGE ON BEACON HILL

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI
Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters from various groups gathered at Nubian Square in Roxbury on Sunday to march all the way downtown to Boston Common.
Following a rally there, demonstrators made their way to Beacon Street outside the Massachusetts State House to join and stand in solidarity with immigration rights activists.
The latter had been camping on Beacon Hill to advocate for driver’s licenses for all qualified Massachusetts residents, regardless of immigration status, among other issues facing immigrants in the Commonwealth.