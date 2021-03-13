PICS & RECAP: “STOP ASIAN HATE BOSTON” RALLY ON THE COMMON

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

Protesters demonstrated to highlight discrimination and crimes against Asian people on Saturday, gathering on Boston Common by the Parkman Bandstand for a “rally and march against anti-Asian hate and racism.” Their call to action stated: “Come and hear leaders, members and allies of the Asian community as we put a spotlight on the overwhelming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and come together in love, support, and solidarity. The rally will conclude with a call-to-action march to the steps of the Massachusetts State House.”

Since the pandemic, Asian Americans have faced racist violence at a much higher rate than in previous years. A recent study based on police department statistics across major US cities found a nearly 150% surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020.