Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG 22.38 – 11/05/20

POST-ELECTION RALLY PHOTOS: COPLEY SQUARE & NUBIAN SQUARE

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos

Pics from Boston demonstrations on Nov. 4, 2020

ALL PHOTOS BY DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

A native of Dorchester living in Somerville, Derek Kouyoumjian is one of the most active and creatively agile photographers in Greater Boston. Having shot everything from breaking news, to portraits, to food and nightlife for publications including the Boston Phoenix, Boston Business Journal, Boston Magazine, and the Boston Metro, for which he regularly snaps cover photos, Derek’s versatile eye is complemented by his immense knowledge of the cityscapes and people of Mass. He also shoots abroad, including recent trips to the United Arab Emirates and Cuba, and has worked with private clients including the Gardner Museum and Huntington Theatre Company.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos Tagged With: , , , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

POST-ELECTION RALLY PHOTOS: COPLEY SQUARE & NUBIAN SQUARE

POST-ELECTION RALLY PHOTOS: COPLEY SQUARE & NUBIAN SQUARE

EXAM SCHOOL TESTS SUSPENDED, WHILE ED SEC KEEPS ON FAILING

EXAM SCHOOL TESTS SUSPENDED, WHILE ED SEC KEEPS ON FAILING

“COUNT EVERY VOTE” RALLY DEMANDS FAIR ELECTION

“COUNT EVERY VOTE” RALLY DEMANDS FAIR ELECTION

BEING FRANK: IS THE POPE'S SUPPORT OF CIVIL UNIONS MERELY LIP SERVICE?

BEING FRANK: IS THE POPE’S SUPPORT OF CIVIL UNIONS MERELY LIP SERVICE?

MORE ELECTION NIGHT PHOTOS FROM AROUND BOSTON TO HOLD YOU OVER WHILE RETURNS COME IN

MORE ELECTION NIGHT PHOTOS FROM AROUND BOSTON TO HOLD YOU OVER WHILE RETURNS COME IN

Election Day 2020

ELECTION DAY PHOTOS: BOSTON BEHIND BOARDS