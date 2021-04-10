PRESSLEY MEETS WITH LOCAL 26 WORKERS

The workers, Unite Here Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo, and the political figure gathered outside the hotel on Tremont Street.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley met with recently fired Unite Here Local 26 Nine Zero Hotel workers on April 10. This past March, Nine Zero Hotel fired 52 employees, and many of them were women of color and immigrants. Firing these longtime workers, said Pressley, is “actively harming an equitable recovery in Boston.”