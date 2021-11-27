REPRESENTATIVES OF MASS SAFE COMMUNITIES COALITION TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

Immigration, public health, public safety, labor, legal and survivor advocates to speak
Representatives of the Safe Communities Coalition will testify at a public hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Dec. 1, in support of the Safe Communities Act.
The bill is sponsored by Senator Jamie Eldridge and Representatives Ruth Balser and Liz Miranda, and it would end voluntary local involvement in civil immigration enforcement. In a media release, the Massachusetts Immigrant Refugee Advocacy Coalition wrote:
“Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact immigrant communities, it is essential to restore trust in public institutions and ensure that everyone can seek medical care, emergency assistance and protection without fear of deportation.”
Speakers include:
Amy Grunder, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA)
Reverend Dieufort Fleurissaint (Pastor Keke), True Alliance Center
Ronnie Millar, RIAN Immigrant Center
Laura Rotolo, ACLU of Massachusetts
Heloisa Galvao, Brazilian Women’s Group
Debra Robbin, Jane Doe, Inc.
Thomas N. O’Brien, HYM Investments Group
Fiona Danaher MD, MGH Chelsea Center for Immigrant Health
Gladys Ortiz, REACH Beyond Domestic Violence
Diego Low, Metrowest Workers Center
Wendy Wayne, Committee For Public Counsel Services
Emily Leung, American Immigration Law Association, New England Chapter
Mario Paredes, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute
Tim Foley, SEIU 1199
Deborah Hall, Central MA YWCA
Sara Stanley, Healing Abuse Working for Change
Susan Church, Demissie & Church
Meg Glazer, Glacon Contracting
Seana Galerin, Dunn-Gaherin’s Food & Spirits
The hearing will be live-streamed here.