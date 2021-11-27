REPRESENTATIVES OF MASS SAFE COMMUNITIES COALITION TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

Immigration, public health, public safety, labor, legal and survivor advocates to speak

Representatives of the Safe Communities Coalition will testify at a public hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Dec. 1, in support of the Safe Communities Act.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Jamie Eldridge and Representatives Ruth Balser and Liz Miranda, and it would end voluntary local involvement in civil immigration enforcement. In a media release, the Massachusetts Immigrant Refugee Advocacy Coalition wrote:

“Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact immigrant communities, it is essential to restore trust in public institutions and ensure that everyone can seek medical care, emergency assistance and protection without fear of deportation.”

Speakers include:

Amy Grunder, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA)

Reverend Dieufort Fleurissaint (Pastor Keke), True Alliance Center

Ronnie Millar, RIAN Immigrant Center

Laura Rotolo, ACLU of Massachusetts

Heloisa Galvao, Brazilian Women’s Group

Debra Robbin, Jane Doe, Inc.

Thomas N. O’Brien, HYM Investments Group

Fiona Danaher MD, MGH Chelsea Center for Immigrant Health

Gladys Ortiz, REACH Beyond Domestic Violence

Diego Low, Metrowest Workers Center

Wendy Wayne, Committee For Public Counsel Services

Emily Leung, American Immigration Law Association, New England Chapter

Mario Paredes, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute

Tim Foley, SEIU 1199

Deborah Hall, Central MA YWCA

Sara Stanley, Healing Abuse Working for Change

Susan Church, Demissie & Church

Meg Glazer, Glacon Contracting

Seana Galerin, Dunn-Gaherin’s Food & Spirits

The hearing will be live-streamed here.