Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

REPRESENTATIVES OF MASS SAFE COMMUNITIES COALITION TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Rep. Liz Miranda, Rep. Ruth Balser, and Sen. Jamie Eldridge at the State House in 2020

Immigration, public health, public safety, labor, legal and survivor advocates to speak

Representatives of the Safe Communities Coalition will testify at a public hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Dec. 1, in support of the Safe Communities Act.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Jamie Eldridge and Representatives Ruth Balser and Liz Miranda, and it would end voluntary local involvement in civil immigration enforcement. In a media release, the Massachusetts Immigrant Refugee Advocacy Coalition wrote:

“Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact immigrant communities, it is essential to restore trust in public institutions and ensure that everyone can seek medical care, emergency assistance and protection without fear of deportation.”

Speakers include:

  • Amy Grunder, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA)

  • Reverend Dieufort Fleurissaint (Pastor Keke), True Alliance Center

  • Ronnie Millar, RIAN Immigrant Center

  • Laura Rotolo, ACLU of Massachusetts

  • Heloisa Galvao, Brazilian Women’s Group

  • Debra Robbin, Jane Doe, Inc.

  • Thomas N. O’Brien, HYM Investments Group

  • Fiona Danaher MD, MGH Chelsea Center for Immigrant Health

  • Gladys Ortiz, REACH Beyond Domestic Violence

  • Diego Low, Metrowest Workers Center

  • Wendy Wayne, Committee For Public Counsel Services

  • Emily Leung, American Immigration Law Association, New England Chapter

  • Mario Paredes, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute

  • Tim Foley, SEIU 1199

  • Deborah Hall, Central MA YWCA

  • Sara Stanley, Healing Abuse Working for Change

  • Susan Church, Demissie & Church

  • Meg Glazer, Glacon Contracting

  • Seana Galerin, Dunn-Gaherin’s Food & Spirits

The hearing will be live-streamed here.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

REPRESENTATIVES OF MASS SAFE COMMUNITIES COALITION TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

REPRESENTATIVES OF MASS SAFE COMMUNITIES COALITION TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

MORE TICKETS, MORE TOWS, MORE FEES, MORE … SELF-ESTEEM FOR PARKING OFFICERS?

MORE TICKETS, MORE TOWS, MORE FEES, MORE … SELF-ESTEEM FOR PARKING OFFICERS?

BPS PREPARES TO DUMP—OR AT LEAST CHANGE—WEIGHTED STUDENT FUNDING

BPS PREPARES TO DUMP—OR AT LEAST CHANGE—WEIGHTED STUDENT FUNDING

FALLOUT 10: ON NBC BOSTON’S SYMPATHETIC TREATMENT OF TROOPER VIOLATING VAXX MANDATE

FALLOUT 10: ON NBC BOSTON’S SYMPATHETIC TREATMENT OF TROOPER VIOLATING VAXX MANDATE

WE MUST INCREASE THE NUMBER OF BLACK-FOUNDED TECH COMPANIES IN MASS. HERE’S HOW.

WE MUST INCREASE THE NUMBER OF BLACK-FOUNDED TECH COMPANIES IN MASS. HERE’S HOW.

MONDAY DEMONSTRATIONS IN BOSTON

MONDAY DEMONSTRATIONS IN BOSTON