SENATOR SONIA CHANG-DIAZ CHALLENGES AG MAURA HEALEY TO DEBATES

She proposed three televised debates before the Democratic Party Convention in June

On March 24, Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, a gubernatorial candidate, asked in a letter if Attorney General Maura Healey, her opponent, would agree to participate in three debates before this upcoming June. On her Twitter account, Chang-Diaz posted a video challenging Healey, making the following statement:

“Attorney General Healey, as I’m sure you would agree, the Massachusetts gubernatorial election is vitally important to the strength of our state and the health, well being, and economic prosperity of families across our Commonwealth. Bay Staters continue to face unprecedented challenges: a global pandemic, an economy that only works for some, a racial reckoning that has been generations in the making the consequences of climate change—and all the while, the cost of housing, health care, and child care continue to climb. In the face of these challenges, we are not without hope. If we are able to come together with courage and urgency, we can create a Commonwealth that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well connected. Democrats deserve to hear publicly from their candidates for governor on the important issues facing us today. This moment calls for leadership that is willing to answer the tough questions and provide fearless commitment to the residents we serve. For all these reasons, I am asking you to join me in committing to at least three, live, in person debates, sponsored by media organizations throughout our state before the MA Democratic Party Convention in June. I hope you will agree that the people of our great state deserve the opportunity to hear from us, together, directly, and in person.”