SENATOR WARREN WILL CALL ON BIG TECH CEOS TO DROP ANTI-WORKER, ANTI-CONSUMER BALLOT QUESTION

Workers and allies join U.S. Senator Warren to fight for worker, consumer, and civil rights, demanding that Uber/Lyft drop their Proposition 22-copycat ballot measure and follow Mass law

Boston, MA – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will join grocery workers, app-based workers, and advocates in Allston on Wednesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. to demand that Big Tech companies, like Uber and Lyft, follow the law and abandon their expected $100 million ballot measure to undermine the rights, benefits, and legal protections of consumers and workers.

What: Senator Warren to announce her endorsement for the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights and call on Uber and Lyft to withdraw their recently filed ballot initiative that seeks to deliberately mislead voters, shield companies from liability, and continue exploitation of growing, app-based workforce.

Who: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, union members of UFCW 1445 who work at Stop and Shop and other labor union members and community advocates, plus app-based workers for Instacart, Uber and other app-based delivery workers.

Where: Allston Stop and Shop Parking Lot, 60 Everett St, Allston, MA 02134

The event will also be live streamed via @MassAFLCIO on Facebook

When: Wednesday, September 8, at 10:00am EST