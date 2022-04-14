“STAND WITH UKRAINE THROUGH FILM” AT COOLIDGE CORNER

A fundraiser to support Ukraine relief efforts

Coolidge Corner Theatre will host “Stand with Ukraine Through Film” on April 24, at 12 p.m., an afternoon of art and culture that will have funds dedicated towards humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. The event will feature one of the first US theatrical screenings of “The Guide,” a 2014 Ukrainian film set against the backdrop of Soviet efforts to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s. There will also be introductions with Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Senator Cynthia Creem and Massachusetts State Representative Tommy Vitolo. At the gathering, there will be music by a Ukrainian Piano Trio featuring Liubomyr Senyshyn on violin, Margaret Boswell Senyshyn on piano and Sebastain Baverstam on cello, and the trio will play selections by current Ukrainian composers. Following the film screening, Ukrainian cinema expert from Columbia University, Dr. Yuri Shevchuk, will lead a brief conversation with the audience. Oles Sanin, the film’s highly regarded Ukrainian director, has provided a five minute video to introduce the film.

Executive Director and CEO Katherine Tallman said,

“Film is a powerful tool for generating understanding, empathy and discussion. We are humbled to host this event, which exemplifies the mission of the Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation to entertain, inform and engage—building a vital community through film culture. We hope it inspires generous support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine.”

Buy tickets or donate now at:coolidge.org/ukraine