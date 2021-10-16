STANDOUT FOR INCARCERATED MS. ANGIE

The event is intended to move District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who could support Angela Jefferson’s motion for a new trial.

Families for Justice as Healing is organizing a standout for Angela Jefferson, a mother and grandmother who has been incarcerated at MCI-Framingham for 30 years. She is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for an act of violence that she has said she regrets. Jefferson was imprisoned after defending herself while being in a relationship that was physically and mentally abusive. The incident happened in 1990, when she was 21 years old, and the man she killed was Anthony Deas.

Jefferson has filed a motion for a new trial because her first trial did not take into account substantial mitigating evidence about her life experience and background. Decades ago, Jefferson had a trial that many have considered to be unfair. She was prohibited from sitting at the counsel table because she was in tears. She was tried by an all-white jury, when she is a Black woman. The standout in support of Jefferson will me held on Oct. 18 from 10 am – 12 pm, and it will be taking place at 1 Bullfinch Place. At the standout, supporters of Jefferson will stand in solidarity with her and ask Rollins to grant a new trial.