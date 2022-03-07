Dig Bos

THE BOSTON POLICE UNION WANTS YOU TO THANK A COP

In case you were wondering just how out of touch with reality these people are

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association tweeted on March 1: Have you thanked a cop today? Seems like a weird question. But, you’d be surprised by how much it means. A lil’ appreciation goes a long, long way. Especially for those who protect and serve. So, if you get the chance, thank a cop today.

We hadn’t thanked a cop that day, or any other day for that matter, but as a consolation we compiled an abridged list of reasons that we haven’t thought to send notes of appreciation to Hub beat cops or their union. Here goes:

You’d think that members of the gang that couldn’t steal, steer, or surveil straight would think twice before setting themselves up with the kind of self-congratulatory tweet one might expect from Putin asking peasants to pray for him. 

It’s not the first time Boston cops showed that their self-awareness level’s even lower than the department’s homicide clearance rate.

 

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

