Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG Year End 2020

WU AND CAMPBELL TO SPEAK AT MAYORAL CANDIDATE WEBINAR

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

City councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, via Facebook.

The candidates will be interviewed about the upcoming race.

The Ward 15 (Dorchester) Democratic Party Committee will interview the first two announced candidates for Mayor of Boston, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu. The public webinar will take place on January 16, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Mayor Marty Walsh was recently nominated to be the next U.S. Secretary of Labor, leaving the race for the position of mayor wide open. Kim Janey, president of the City Council, is slotted to replace Walsh as acting mayor, until the 2021 mayoral election. Information on the webinar is below:

Saturday, January 16, 2021

10:00 – 10:30 AM Andrea Campbell interview

10:30 – 11:00 AM Michelle Wu interview

(11:00 – 11:30 AM Committee business meeting)

Join the meeting as a guest:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83947623545

Or join by phone: +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 839 4762 3545

(Find these links on

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ward.15.dems

Twitter: @Ward15B)

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

WU AND CAMPBELL TO SPEAK AT MAYORAL CANDIDATE WEBINAR

WU AND CAMPBELL TO SPEAK AT MAYORAL CANDIDATE WEBINAR

Hard right wingers casually tour the Capitol during last week's attack. Via C-SPAN.

HOW TO DEFEAT THE HARD RIGHT

BAKER URGED TO SIGN GAME CHANGING CLIMATE BILL

BAKER URGED TO SIGN GAME CHANGING CLIMATE BILL

APPOINTED SOMERVILLE OFFICIAL SPURS OUTRAGE WITH TWEETS FROM DC MOB SCENE

APPOINTED SOMERVILLE OFFICIAL SPURS OUTRAGE WITH TWEETS FROM DC MOB SCENE

SEWAGE NOTIFICATION BILL PASSED IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE

SEWAGE NOTIFICATION BILL PASSED IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE

VIDEO: NEW MASS HOUSE SPEAKER REPS DOLLARS, NOT CHANGE ON BEACON HILL

VIDEO: NEW MASS HOUSE SPEAKER REPS DOLLARS, NOT CHANGE ON BEACON HILL