WU AND CAMPBELL TO SPEAK AT MAYORAL CANDIDATE WEBINAR

The candidates will be interviewed about the upcoming race.

The Ward 15 (Dorchester) Democratic Party Committee will interview the first two announced candidates for Mayor of Boston, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu. The public webinar will take place on January 16, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Mayor Marty Walsh was recently nominated to be the next U.S. Secretary of Labor, leaving the race for the position of mayor wide open. Kim Janey, president of the City Council, is slotted to replace Walsh as acting mayor, until the 2021 mayoral election. Information on the webinar is below:

Saturday, January 16, 2021

10:00 – 10:30 AM Andrea Campbell interview

10:30 – 11:00 AM Michelle Wu interview

(11:00 – 11:30 AM Committee business meeting)

Join the meeting as a guest:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83947623545

Or join by phone: +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 839 4762 3545

(Find these links on

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ward.15.dems

Twitter: @Ward15B)